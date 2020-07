NEVADA (WTNH) — Quite the fashion statement from a trio of Nevada dogs.

Bolt, Bonnie, and Bella love hiking, so much so that their owner gave them signature goggles to protect them from the sun and other elements.

Plus, they look pretty cool!

One of the dogs is deaf, so she relies on the others to be her ears on the trails. Their teamwork has helped them climb some of Nevada’s tallest peaks.