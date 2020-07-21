Pair charged by bison after getting too close in Yellowstone National Park

WYOMING (WTNH) — Caught on Camera: a bison suddenly charges two people who got too close to it in the Yellowstone National Park.

As the man and woman desperately try to flee, the woman trips and falls. Witnesses yelling at her to play dead may have saved her life. The animal eventually retreated.

Experts say adult bison can be aggressive if provoked.

“Bison can be really unpredictable. That’s the risk with them. They may look calm sitting, you know, right off the path. But they can change in an instant,” explained Rachael Bale, Executive Editor for National Geographic.

Yellowstone officials stress people should give all wildlife in the park at least 25 yards of distance.