Paws Cat Shelter rescues at least 38 cats from hoarding situation in Waterford

WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — At least 38 cats have been rescued from a home in Waterford this week. The “Paws Cat Shelter” in Woodstock, CT took them.

Upon evaluation, their vet determined that many of the cats have varying degrees of illness including eye issues and upper respiratory problems.

They all have to be spay and neutered. The ages of the cats vary, but the shelter says many of them are older.

The shelter has been chronicling its efforts to save these cats through Facebook posts. The effort has gone on several days and is ongoing.