Pet owners dealing with cat food shortage due to pandemic

(WTNH) — Pet owners are currently dealing with a cat food shortage. Many stores, even online are having issues stocking canned cat food. Stores we spoke with say it’s COVID-19-related.

When a cannery has a COVID case, they often have to close for an extended period of time. It’s affecting a lot of bigger brands, making certain varieties difficult to find.

Linda Grinard, the owner of Sweet Pea Natural Pet Food in South Windsor said, “A lot of companies are doing their most popular brand or protein and so that’s been a challenge to keep everything balanced.”

Grinard says dry food and the smaller brands of organic canned food have been less affected by this issue.