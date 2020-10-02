Pet Valu to offer free dog washes all October

Cute Puppy Welsh Corgi Pembroke is looking at camera and begging. Beautiful puppy dog isolated on a white background.

(WTNH) — Need to give your furry friend a bath? Boy, does Pet Valu have a deal for you!

For the whole month of October, pet parents can take advantage of the usual $10 service, completely free of charge.

Making the deal even better, supplies needed like shampoo, towel service, treats, professional high-velocity dryers and an elevated tub are all included in the service.

The company said it’s to “express their appreciation to both new visitors and loyal customers.”

“We have some of the most loyal customers around, and this is an opportunity to show them our gratitude for their ongoing support during these trying times, even while our services were temporarily closed for safety reasons,” said Ally Homa, senior marketing manager at Pet Valu.

Customers must be a Pet Points Plus member in order to receive the free dog wash. Yes, memberships are also free.

Appointments are encouraged because of COVID.

Store locations can be found on the company’s website.