Pittsburgh Zoo takes over care for clouded leopard cub

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTNH) - A new resident at the Pittsburgh Zoo is getting some extra care from zoo staff. Officials have decided to take over care of a newborn clouded leopard cub.

The cub is just four weeks old and started walking last week. The team made the decision to bottle-feed after the cub went 12 hours without nursing. Now, she gets a mammal milk supplement several times a day.

Clouded leopards are considered endangered. There are less than 10,000 of them left in the wild.