MADISON, Conn. (WTNH) — All in a day’s work! Police were called to Route 1 in Madison Sunday after traffic was blocked by a stubborn swan.

The incident occurred near the intersection of Route 1 and Route 79.

Police say they received a call reporting a swan had been electrocuted. When police, fire, and animal control arrived the swan was in the middle of the road.

News 8 viewer Jacob Hackett sent in a photo of the incident, reporting it happened around 8:45 a.m. The road has since been cleared.