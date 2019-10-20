Police catch horse on the loose in North Haven

by: Britney Dixon

Posted: / Updated:

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Residents reported a loose horse early Sunday morning.

According to police, the miniature horse named Annie was found on Middletown Avenue.

Officer Petrillo gained Annie’s trust and returned her to her ranch unharmed.

