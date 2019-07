EAST WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — Police in East Windsor are looking for the owner of a 6-foot long snake!

Police were called to Winton Road Thursday where they stumbled upon this unexpected scene!

The snake had slithered under a vehicle and wrapped itself around the engine block.

Officers and some bystanders were able to remove it and put into a crate.

Police believe it’s a boa constrictor and likely someone’s pet.

The snake has been taken to a wildlife center.