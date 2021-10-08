President Biden signs proclamation to help Mystic Aquarium protect marine wildlife

MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH)– Mystic Aquarium celebrates federal action to restore Protections to the Northeast Canyons and Seamounts Marine National Monument on Friday, Oct. 8.

This decision will better protect New England’s marine life from human interference, including the impact of climate change.

Mystic Aquarium’s Dr. Peter Auster spent decades studying the region, and his works were instrumental in petting this designation in 2016. In addition, the collaboration between the scientists at Mystic and New England Aquariums led to a recent study, showing that commercial fishing would impact the protection of marine species that inhabit the vital 3.14 million-acre area.

“This is an extremely important moment for all who care about protecting the ocean,” said Steve Coan, President, and CEO of Mystic Aquarium. “The monument provides a great opportunity for our scientists to study this spectacular ‘living laboratory’ and better understand how the ocean works. We’ve been able to share this treasure with the public through the creation of an immersive exhibit about the Northeast Canyons and Seamounts Marine National Monument.”

The Northeast Canyons and Seamounts Marine National Monument are widely known for their biodiversity, including long-lived, deep-sea coral communities and large concentrations of marine wildlife, including endangered deep-living sperm whales and critically endangered North Atlantic right whales.

“The exhibit has reached millions of visitors, including thousands of school children, and has been expanded through the support of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, offering guests an interactive look at the fascinating ocean area they would likely never be able to see up close. We thank the Biden Administration, Senator Blumenthal, and other members of the New England delegation for their continued commitment to science, to conserving our natural heritage, and to protecting special places in the ocean,” said Coan.

Mystic Aquarium President and CEO Steve Coan will be attending the White House ceremony this afternoon when President Biden signs the proclamation.