Protecting your pets as temps drop below freezing in the state

(WTNH) — They’re our best buds and we want to keep them safe all the time, especially on these harsh winter days. That means protecting their paws and covering their coats.

“Most of the stuff we have seen related to the cold weather has been salt-related injuries. And sand and dirt getting stuck in between the toes.”

Rock salt and sand can be quite painful for your pups. Dr. Brian Lang of Mill Pond Veterinary Hospital in Branford recommends covering their precious paws with either pet booties or making sure you wipe them with warm water and a towel after a walk.

“Just wipe it off with a towel, maybe get some warm water to get whatever chemical it is or object off, so it’s not in contact with the skin for too long.”

RELATED: How to protect yourself as temps across the state drop below freezing

Antoher big concern is coolant spills.

“Most of those things are found in garages, so make sure it’s cleaned off the ground and it’s not readily available, not just for your own pets, but strays as well.”

If you suspect your pet has ingested antifreeze, call an emergency animal hospital or poison control.

Next, cover their coats with a coat!

“If they have really short fur, they should be wearing these coats. For the most part, even the dogs that are really fluffy should only be out for a short amount of time, especially in weather like this.”

That’s right–if it’s too cold for you, it’s too cold for them.

RELATED: List of warming centers across CT

Some strays might look for warm spots under the hood of your car, so look before you leave.

“If you have neighborhood cats, make sure you’re checking under your car, or honking your horn a couple of times, just to make sure they’re not getting warm under there.”

Now just so you’re aware, it is illegal to leave your dog tied up for more than fifteen minutes when a weather advisory has been issued. If you see an animal left outside or in distress, contact your local animal control officer or police department.