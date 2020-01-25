 

‘Pucks and Paws’ night with Hartford Wolf Pack draws dogs to stands

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Pucks and Paws — and all for a good cause.

The Hartford Wolf Pack invited their four-legged fans to Friday’s matchup against the Bridgeport Sound Tigers, and money from ticket sales went right back to local shelters.

More than 130 dogs filled the stands in a special section, but if you wanted to make your own pack a little bigger, there were plenty of shelters and rescues on hand to help you out.

Fans got to learn about shelters like Protectors of Animals out of East Hartford.

“We get a lot of dogs that come in with health issues that need vet care,” said Lauren Gray, who was there with at the game with her team, “so it’s a lot of good work we’re doing.”

Gray said it helps the shelter, but it also helps the dogs.

“It’s great exposure, but it’s also great for the dogs,” she said. “They get to get out and be around people and learn some of the manners we’re working on.”

Twelve-year-old Miley Babeuterpak came with her dad — he’s a Rangers fan, but she’s a rescue dog fan.

“We’ve rescued two dogs from East Coast Adoptions and we just love dogs,” she said. “I want to help them have good homes.”

This year’s event was even more successful than the Wolf Pack planned and they said it won’t be the last you see of it.

“Everybody gets a smile when they see a dog,” said Vice President of Business Operations Erik Hansen, who brought his golden retriever, Tito, to the game, too. “I think this event is gonna keep on growing as we do it, it’s a great cause.”

