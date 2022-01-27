PUPPY CAM: Watch future service dogs find their footing; Help name them through auction

WINCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — 17 future service dogs are in need of names and you can be the one to choose them.

The Golden Lab mix puppies were born this month to two mothers, Maple and Gertie, at Educated Canines Assisting with Disabilities (ECAD). They will remain at ECAD’s Training and Wellness Center in Winchester for eight to ten weeks before before heading to their nursery team homes in March and April, where they will learn how to behave in polite society.

Each litter of puppies has a theme for their names. Anyone who is interested has the opportunity to participate in an auction and bid to name each puppy.

The theme for Gertie’s 8 pups is potatoes! The auction begins Monday, Jan. 31 at 11:59 a.m. You can learn more about how to participate here.

You can also catch the cute pups wagging their tails and finding their footing through this live puppy cam.

