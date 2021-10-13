Rare Amur Tiger to leave Beardsley Zoo to help support her species

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — The Beardsley Zoo is saying goodbye to one of its animals.

Reka is an Amur Tiger. She and her sister Zeya were born at the zoo in 2017. Reka is now being moved to help support her species.

Amur Tigers are very rare so there’s a nationwide program to match tigers to mates that are the best genetic match. Zeya was moved to a zoo in New York last year to do just that.

Reka’s mom Changbai will stay at the Beardsley.

They’re not announcing which zoo to which Reka is moving quite yet.