NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — A Super Bowl pick tradition happened at the Maritime Aquarium on Wednesday.

Rascal, the harbor seal, has predicted that the San Francisco 49ers will win Super Bowl LIV this year!

(Maritime Aquarium)

He had to choose between the 49ers or the Kansas City Chiefs by swimming to an object that looked like the helmets for each team.

(Maritime Aquarium)

Some of the aquarium’s past seals who had to foresee the future of the game have correctly picked the previous three champions.

Watch Rascal make the pick below: