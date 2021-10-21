Red-tailed hawk released after found injured on Metro-North tracks

Conn. (WTNH) — A Metro-North locomotive engineer is being hailed a hero after saving a red-tailed hawk’s life.

Larry Allain was operating a Danbury Branch train in May when he thought he spotted a large bird on the tracks. He slowed down when he saw the hawk was unable to fly off the tracks.

He says when he approached the bird it slowly got off the tracks. He then told Stamford District Office and they contacted two officers who were able to take the bird to Stamford Animal Control.

The bird was then transported to Christine’s Critters Raptor Rehabilitation to heal and was released back into the wild on Thursday.

Larry Allain (left) participates in hawk release with Christine’s Critters staff (center, right) – 102121

Allain explained in a press conference Thursday, “I notified the conductor right away that I was stopping for a bird. He was like ‘What?’ I said, ‘It was a very large bird.’ It was about the size of a chicken so I was kind of taken back myself. I saw it was injured.”

The bird had a fracture in the ulna of its left wing.