A pony and goat were rescued off 291 East in South Windsor on Tuesday (CREDIT: CSP)

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — State police rescued a pony and goat who were caught stirring up trouble on a Connecticut highway Tuesday.

Connecticut State Police said troopers responded to 291 East in South Windsor to rescue the pair who were spotted traveling along the highway.

Police said they believe the two were attempting to “hitchhike.” The animals’ owner was notified and the pony and goat were picked up from the scene.

Troop H shared a picture of the pair who were pictured tied to a guardrail in the grass, while they waited for their owner to take them home.