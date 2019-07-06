Rescue org raises $10k for sick puppy’s multiple surgeries

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)–A local puppy is making an extravagant recovery after he was found near death in Hamden back in March.

Hamden police said King the pitbull was found sick and injured along Brooksvale Avenue. King was 3-months-old at the time. Animal control officials said he was ‘extremely thin’ and that his bones were ‘easily visible’.

King the pitbull before undergoing several surgeries. He was found in Hamden, facing death. He was 3-months-old at the time. (Photo: Hamden police department)

Residents and local rescue group ‘Where the Love Is’ raised $10,000 to help foot the bills for King’s several surgeries. We’re told all the money was raised within two days.

King underwent surgeries for Pulmonic Stenosis and Cor Triatriatum Dexter on June 20. There may be more surgeries in the future.

News 8 was told King is getting better and is making progress.

King the pitbull is making a steady recovery from multiple surgeries after being found near-death in Hamden back in March 2019. (Photo: Hamden police department)

