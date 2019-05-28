Animals and Wildlife

Residents, daycare notified of black bear roaming around Enfield

Posted: May 28, 2019 09:30 AM EDT

Updated: May 28, 2019 09:30 AM EDT

ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) - Enfield police are warning residents of a black bear that was spotted near a daycare on Tuesday morning.

Police posted a photo of the black bear on their Facebook page that they say was located wandering in the area of Taylor Road and Moody Road, before the bear was seen heading into the wood line. 

As a precaution, officers notified a local daycare of the bear spotting.

Authorities say that while black bears are solitary animals, they do always find their way to food so it's important to keep trash in garages or storage units to keep bears from ending up on your lawn. 

