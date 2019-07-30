Rise in dog abandonment in Connecticut

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– The most recent case of animal cruelty a dog left tied up to a pole in West Haven without food or water. Animal control tells us they are investigating and the owner has contacted them.

Director of Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter Laura Burban said she is seeing more and more animal cruelty in the state.

“We are conducting investigations and collecting evidence to try to understand why it’s happening and what we can do to assist the public more if they are having issues.” Laura Burban, Director of Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter

In Norwalk, officers found a dog tied to a tree on Friday. The 3-year-old pit bull named Annabelle, was found with a note on her collar from her owner saying they couldn’t afford her and asking for someone to help.

Burban said, “Being responsible is the first thing they realize when they take on an animal. Animals can’t defend themselves and can’t take care of themselves.”

Earlier this month a Public Works crew was cutting weeds along a back road in Bethany when they spotted a dog crate in a ditch in the woods.

Inside they found a female pit bull left to die. Authorities say she was alive at the time she was abandoned.

In West Haven police identified two suspects in connection with the case of the dog that was set on fire and killed on the fourth of July. Detectives say they are waiting to serve an arrest warrant. The names of the suspects have not been released.

Burban added, “It’s awful that we are hearing these stories. We are hearing them from West Haven, from Woodbridge and kind of all over the state and we are saddened to hear that. Really there is psychological issues behind why someone would do something like that and we feel for the animal control officers that have to handle these cases.”

If it’s time for your furry friend to find a new home, it can take 3 to 6 months to find a placement for them, so start looking early. There are also pet food pantries all over the state.

For more information on how make a food or monetary donation to the Connecticut Humane Society, click here.