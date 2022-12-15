Fire officials make their way across the ice covered pond.

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) – The Rock Hill Fire Department made a high-risk cold water rescue for a goose trapped in an ice-covered pond on Thursday.

The Rocky Hill Fire Department was called to an animal in distress shortly after noon and followed up on a report from a citizen that a goose had been trapped for two days.

Upon arrival, fire department officials found a Canada goose near the center of the pond and determined their need to be rescued.

Two teams of two officials put on their cold-water rescue suits to help free the goose.

Fire officials don their cold water rescue suits.

A picture of the goose trapped in the ice.

The primary team proceeded to make their way across the unstable ice toward the goose using safety lines with the backup crew ready to support them, officials said.

Officials were able to free the goose just after 1:00 p.m. The goose then moved on its own off the ice into the adjacent shore, fire crews said.

The Rocky Hill Fire Department said cold-water rescues are a low occurrence but high-risk incident. Officials said the rescue was accomplished because of strong teamwork and excellent communication.

