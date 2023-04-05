SAN DIEGO, CALI. (WTNH) – The San Diego Humane Society is naming their pets after UConn Huskies players after losing a bet with the Connecticut Humane Society, according to officials.

The NCAA Final Four championship game between the UConn Huskies and San Diego State Aztecs inspired the Connecticut Humane Society to challenge the San Diego Humane Society to see who would win the big game on Monday.

Whoever lost the wager, had to name three pets after the winning team and the opposing humane society would choose the names.

Following the UConn men’s basketball team’s big win, the San Diego Humane Society named three of its pets after three UConn players from Connecticut.

The chosen names are Donovan Clingan, Andrew Hurley and Andre Johnson Jr. Their pictures can be seen on the Connecticut Humane Society’s Facebook Page here.

The Connecticut Humane Society is encouraging people to take a local winner home!