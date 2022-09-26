‘Shoebert’ the seal is pictured at the Beverly Police Station in Massachusetts. (Image courtesy of the Beverly Police Department)

MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH) – “Shoebert” the seal made quite the splash this weekend when he arrived at Mystic Aquarium after being rescued by the Beverly Police Department in Massachusetts.

Beverly police said they had a visit from the grey seal at 2:30 a.m. Friday when he made his way to the police station, all by himself.

According to police, Shoebert waddled out of a pond and traveled through the Cummings Center parking lot, before coming to the side door of the police station for some help.

‘Shoebert’ the seal is pictured at the Beverly Police Station in Massachusetts. (Image courtesy of the Beverly Police Department)

‘Shoebert’ the seal is pictured at the Beverly Police Station in Massachusetts. (Image courtesy of the Beverly Police Department)

‘Shoebert’ the seal is pictured at the Beverly Police Station in Massachusetts. (Image courtesy of the Beverly Police Department)

‘Shoebert’ the seal is pictured at the Beverly Police Station in Massachusetts. (Image courtesy of the Beverly Police Department)

‘Shoebert’ the seal is pictured at the Beverly Police Station in Massachusetts. (Image courtesy of the Beverly Police Department)

Beverly police said within a short period of time, several agencies came to assist with Shoebert’s rescue including their entire midnight shift including officials from Beverly Animal Control, members of NOAA, the International Fund for Animal Welfare and the Beverly Fire Department.

Officials were able to get Shoebert into a special wildlife carrier without incident. He appeared to be in good health and was “a little sassy” during the early morning hours, according to the police.

Shoebert was then transported to Mystic Aquarium in Connecticut for observation and for any medical needs before his future release, back into the wild.

The Beverly Police Department shared the following sentiment in a Facebook Post after Shoebert made his way to Mystic:

“Thank you Shoebert for having faith in the BPD, you will be deeply missed by your friends here. Over the past week you brought a lot of joy and happiness to our city. Feel free to come back and visit anytime,!”