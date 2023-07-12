(WTNH) — Finding a snake in your yard may be a bit alarming, but not all snakes are dangerous — and don’t need to be killed.

There are 14 different snake species that roam Connecticut, yet one is commonly mistaken. According to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, the milksnake — found around homes and barns — is often mistaken as a venomous copperhead and wrongfully killed.

See photos of a milksnake below:

Photos courtesy DEEP

What should you do if you encounter a milksnake?

DEEP urges residents to do nothing. The snake can be observed from a distance and allowed to go on its way. DEEP said if the snake is left alone, they do not pose a threat to people, so there is no need to be fearful.

Plus, milksnakes are actually doing you a favor if they’re in your yard — preying on rodents to keep them off your property!

If you need help identifying a snake, reach out to DEEP.Wildlife@ct.gov and share a photo.