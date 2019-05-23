Animals and Wildlife

Seal spotted basking in the sun on the Connecticut River

By:

Posted: May 23, 2019 05:56 PM EDT

Updated: May 23, 2019 05:56 PM EDT

(WTNH) - Here's something you don't see every day!

A seal was spotted on the Connecticut River in Massachusetts.

A fisherman spotted it basking in the sun on the riverbank.

Seals are known to swim more than 100 miles upstream and have been seen on the river in western Massachusetts before.

Video Center