Seal spotted basking in the sun on the Connecticut River

(WTNH) - Here's something you don't see every day!

A seal was spotted on the Connecticut River in Massachusetts.

A fisherman spotted it basking in the sun on the riverbank.

Seals are known to swim more than 100 miles upstream and have been seen on the river in western Massachusetts before.

