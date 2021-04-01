Should there be a bear hunt in CT?

Conn. (WTNH) — There had been some buzz about a bear hunting bill at the state capitol. The idea: to help keep the bear population down. But the environment committee decided to hold off.

Now they are waiting for new numbers on the number of bears coming out of hibernation.

State Senator Craig Minor (R), a member of the Environmental Committee, said, “We are all on pins and needles given the face they just got out of hibernation…It’s not uncommon to find snows – that’s what females are called – with four or five cubs. Three is normal.”

State Senator Cathy Osten (D), also a member of the Environmental Committee, added, ” We have to figure out how we live together in an amicable fashion, something we will continue to talk about.”

Lawmakers say Connecticut has more forest than ever. Preservation of open space has made that possible. That expands the range bears and other wildlife travel.

Bears wandering into residential neighborhoods has become an issue.