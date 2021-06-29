South Windsor PD credit K-9 unit for locating larceny suspect in need of medical attention

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — A South Windsor police K-9 not only helped find a larceny suspect, but they helped save the suspect’s life too.

South Windsor police responded to Cusson Automotive on Mascolo Road at 4:37 p.m. Monday to find two men trying to steal sheet metal from a recycling dumpster. The two suspects then ran into the woods.

In the woods, K-9 Mason and an officer found one of the suspects unresponsive and in need of medical attention.

Police said that without K-9 Mason’s assistance, it would be likely that the individual would have died. Police caught the other suspect.

Police said the two suspects are 30-year-old Joseph Fazzino of Vernon and 46-year-old Michael Ralmer of Hartford. Both were given misdemeanors for larceny and are expected to appear in court July 14.

South Windsor PD credit K-9 unit for locating larceny suspect in need of medical attention

