South Windsor woman accused of animal cruelty at unlicensed dog kennel in Bloomfield

Animals and Wildlife

Margaret Boisture, 48, of South Windsor (Photo: Bloomfield Police)

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A South Windsor woman is facing animal cruelty charges after Bloomfield police found over a dozen dogs living in unlawful conditions at an unlicensed kennel.

Police say 48-year-old Margaret Boisture of South Windsor turned herself in to police Tuesday and received multiple charges including cruelty to animals, illegal confinement, and operating a kennel with a revoked or suspended license.

In late January, police say the Bloomfield Animal Control received complaints of excessive barking and dogs being left in freezing temperatures at the Star Mountain Kennel on Tunxis Avenue Extension.

Upon investigation, police found that the facility did not have a valid kennel license. Police say they found over 40 animals living there, with 15 of them being held in conditions that violate state law. Those 15 dogs were transported to a veterinary facility where they were evaluated and have received medical treatment.

Boisture was released on a $75,000 bond with the following conditions of release: Do not possess any animals and do not allow any animals to be left in your care.

