Southbury Animal Control alerts residents to uptick in rabid coyotes

Animals and Wildlife

by: WTNH Staff

Posted: / Updated:

SOUTHBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Officials in Southbury alert residents to an uptick in rabid coyotes in the area and confirm several dog attacks.

On Tuesday there were multiple attempted dog attacks by coyotes in the Platt Park, Traditions area. After one attack, the dog was brought to a veterinary clinic and treated for rabies.

Southbury Animal Control strongly encourages pet owners to report wildlife encounters to officials. In a released statement by the department, they add:

This serves as a reminder of the importance of vaccinations for pets. Animal Control asks owners to make certain that all pets, indoor and outdoor, are up to date with their rabies vaccinations.”

According to officials, if a pet has not had its rabies vaccination and is attacked, the department may issue a six-month quarantine or even mandate euthanasia in certain circumstances due to the serious safety issues that rabies can cause.

Southbury Animal Control also has reminded pet owners to be cautious when leaving their pets unattended.

According to officials, common rabies symptoms include:

  • Unprovoked aggression
  • Difficulty walking
  • Excess salivation

If you believe your or a pet has been in contact with rabid wildlife, you are asked to contact Southbury Animal Control at 203-262-0613, as well as your doctor/veterinarian.

The full list of rabies symptoms can be found on CT DEEP’s website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

One person dead following car fire in Waterbury

News /

Southbury Animal Control alerts residents to uptick in rabid coyotes

News /

New fines for drivers with out-of-state tags in Waterbury

News /

Meriden holding series of COVID vaccination clinics for students leading up to start of school year

News /

Police arrest juvenile involved in illegal mass dirt bike, ATV ride in East Haven

News /

WEB EXTRA: Illegal dirt bike ride downtown New Haven - 071821

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss