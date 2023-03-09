NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Southern Connecticut State University’s comfort police dog Jules celebrated his third birthday with some of his best fur-ends on Thursday.

Comfort dogs from across the state visited New Haven to party with Jules at the school’s self-care fair. The K9s had a paw-sitively great time but the fun was not just for the dogs.

Students had the opportunity to meet with massage therapists, as well as mental and physical health experts. Students were also able to practice yoga and mindfulness at the event.