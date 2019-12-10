Spartacus, therapy dog that brought comfort in the wake of tragedy, has died

(WTNH) — A special dog that brought comfort to countless people in the wake of tragedy has died.

The owner of Spartacus the Therapy Dog announced on Facebook that the American Akita had advanced bone cancer, and had to be put down Monday.

Spartacus was there to help families and first responders after the Sandy Hook shooting, and students at Jonathan Law High School in Milford after their classmate Maren Sanchez was killed.

He even got an official citation from the state legislature for his service to the community.

Spartacus also responded to crises nationwide, including Las Vegas and Parkland.