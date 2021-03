(WTNH) — A star-studded virtual concert will be held Wednesday, March 31, to benefit the Mystic Aquarium.

Country stars including Brad Paisley, Old Dominion, Ashley McBryde, and more will perform in the “All Together For Animals” relief concert.

Tickets are $30 and all proceeds will benefit the Mystic Aquarium and hundreds of other zoos around the world.

The show is at 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 31. If you want to check it out and sign up, click here.