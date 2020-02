NORTH STONINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police were called to Route 184 in North Stonington Friday morning for a report of a dozen cows roaming on the roadway.

Troopers say the call came in at around 6 a.m. Friday. They say troopers and local ranchers were able to get the cows to “mooove along the road back to their pasture, preventing an udder disaster.”

All of the cows made it back home safe, state police say.