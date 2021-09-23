State Police find dog stolen during snowstorm in February

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A dog that was stolen during a snowstorm earlier this year has been found safe.

State Police say ‘Cindy’ was inside a car that was taken from the Fairfield Service Place on I-95 back in February when most of the state was recovering from a major snowstorm.

The stolen are was later found but Cindy was not. After a lengthy investigation, detectives set up surveillance in Waterbury. On Wednesday they managed to rescue her.

She’s expected to be reunited with her family soon.

State Police say arrests in the case are imminent.