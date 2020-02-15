State secures custody of nearly 200 neglected farm animals

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut officials have secured custody of nearly 200 animals that were found severely neglected on a farm last month.

State Attorney General William Tong said the state obtained custody of the animals during a court hearing in Hartford on Friday. He said the owner, Rachel Kornstein, of Manchester, agreed to relinquish custody.

Related Content: Manchester woman charged with animal cruelty after animals seized from Suffield farm

State and local officials seized 18 cattle, 137 chickens, 33 ducks and six Great Pyrenees dogs from a Suffield farm last month.

Authorities say the animals were severely malnourished, dehydrated and diseased.

Kornstein has been charged with multiple counts of animal cruelty. Her lawyer says she’s not a criminal.