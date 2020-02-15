State secures custody of nearly 200 neglected farm animals

by: The Associated Press

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut officials have secured custody of nearly 200 animals that were found severely neglected on a farm last month.

State Attorney General William Tong said the state obtained custody of the animals during a court hearing in Hartford on Friday. He said the owner, Rachel Kornstein, of Manchester, agreed to relinquish custody.

State and local officials seized 18 cattle, 137 chickens, 33 ducks and six Great Pyrenees dogs from a Suffield farm last month.

Authorities say the animals were severely malnourished, dehydrated and diseased.

Kornstein has been charged with multiple counts of animal cruelty. Her lawyer says she’s not a criminal.

