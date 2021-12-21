STOLEN DOG: New Haven animal shelter looking for thief they say stole pit bull

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Officials are looking for whoever stole a pit bull from an animal shelter in New Haven early Tuesday morning.

According to the Friends of the New Haven Animal Shelter – whose volunteers work directly with shelter staff to care for the animals -, someone broke into Robin I. Kroogman New Haven Animal Shelter at 81 Fournier Street and took a female pit bull named Misty.

The dog is described as about 4 years old, 45 pounds, with a grey/brown coat of fur, and brown eyes.

The shelter urges anyone who has information or has seen the dog to call them at 203-946-8110 and/or the New Haven Police at 203-946-6316.