Stolen puppy: New Haven animal rescue needs help finding lab mix stolen during mugging, carjacking

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Loyal Companions Animal Rescue needs help finding a puppy that was stolen during a mugging and carjacking.

Arshae Campbell, owner of the shelter, said a volunteer was taking the dogs to a foster’s home for a meet and greet for a possible adoption when one of the puppies had an accident in the back seat.

The diver pulled over to clean up the poop when he said he was mugged. The robber then sped off with a car full of puppies.

Campbell said her staff was able to use social media to track down two of the dogs: Bo and Bear. She said both dogs were bought on the street.

Campbell said they’re still looking for Onyx.

“It’s sickening to know that we live in a world like that [where someone would steal], but at the same time, it is the world we live in,” Cambell told News 8. “I’m just grateful, very, very grateful to have at least two back, and I’m praying that we can hopefully very soon find the third.”

Onyx is a black lab mix. He’s 10-weeks-old. He has double back dewclaws and a deformed front left paw.

Those who see a dog like this up for sale should not make the purchase but report it.

A cash reward is being offered for his return. Those with any information should call (203)440- 6791 or (203) 946- 6316.