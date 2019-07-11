Summer threats to your dogs

(CNN)–When summer rolls around, we take all sorts of precautions against the heat and blistering sun, and it’s important to do the same for our four-legged friends.

Something simple as walking along the sidewalk can be potentially dangerous.

A good rule of thumb, if you think the pavement is too hot to walk barefoot, it’s also too hot for your dog.

When it comes to getting sunburn, our pets are no exception. Just like humans,a dog’s skin can turn red, become sensitive and even blister or scab.

A simple solution to protect your dog from UV rays is to apply sunscreen for infants.

Remembering to have water accessible sounds like a no-brainer, but sometimes it’s hard to tell if your dog is actually dehydrated. Experts say, one sure way to tell is to check your dogs gums. If they feel dry or sticky, they are definitely in need of some water.

As much as most dogs like to paddle in the pool, it’s getting out of the pool that can cause them to panic.

If they can’t find the steps they can wear themselves out, or worse, possibly drown.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.