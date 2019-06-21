Animals and Wildlife

The rare Amur leopard cubs born at the Beardsley Zoo are ready to meet you!

By:

Posted: Jun 20, 2019 09:14 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 09:14 PM EDT

The rare Amur leopard cubs born at the Beardsley Zoo are ready to meet you!

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) - Two of the rarest cats in the world are ready to meet the public at the Beardsley Zoo in Bridgeport.

The Amur leopard cubs were born at the zoo in January.

Staffers have been taking care of them in the animal health care center.

Now they're getting used to their new habitat and can be seen there daily at certain times.

There are only about 80 amur leopards left in the wild.

 

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

WATCH: News 8's Travelers&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WATCH: News 8's Travelers…

News 8 keeps you up to date with the Travelers Championship with News…

Read More »
High school graduation season&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

High school graduation season…

Your photo may appear on TV and on our website.

Read More »
Get the News 8 App Free
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Get the News 8 App Free

The News 8 app gives you the ability to be alerted about breaking news…

Read More »
Enter the Auto Racing Challenge

Enter the Auto Racing Challenge

Capitol Report: Sundays at&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Capitol Report: Sundays at…

Trending Stories

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center