The rare Amur leopard cubs born at the Beardsley Zoo are ready to meet you!

Two of the rarest cats in the world are ready to meet the public at the Beardsley Zoo in Bridgeport.

The Amur leopard cubs were born at the zoo in January.

Staffers have been taking care of them in the animal health care center.

Now they’re getting used to their new habitat and can be seen there daily at certain times.

There are only about 80 amur leopards left in the wild.

Male (left) and female (right) Amur leopard cub (Photo: Connecticut's Beardsley Zoo)

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.