The variety of snakes you may encounter in CT

(WTNH)– The weather is getting warmer and a lot of animals are becoming more active after a long winter. If you make plans to head to one of Connecticut’s state parks, you may encounter deer, rabbits, possibly a bear…..and some things not so furry.

Connecticut is home to a variety of snakes, including the common garter snake, ribbonsnake, ratsnake, watersnake, and our new friend, the black racer.

According to Sara Horwitz, “A lot of times people see garter snakes, those are very, very common. Water snakes, I see those a lot at the state parks. Anywhere there is a body of water, like right over there, there’s a lot of snakes because they’re feeding on the frogs.”

She added, “in Connecticut we do have the timber rattlesnake and the copperheads–those two are venomous, but people don’t run into them too much, especially rattlesnakes, people don’t see too often in Connecticut.”

That’s right, there are a couple of venomous snakes out there. A quick way to tell the difference between a venomous snake and a non-venomous snake..

“They do have a triangle-shaped head–the two that we have that live here–the rattlesnakes and copperheads.”

So, if you are out in the woods this spring and you come across a snake, just know they’re defense is to slither away, rather than attack.

While we were out looking for snakes, we came across another reptile, one that was more of a rare find, a wood turtle!

According to Mark Lotterhand, “They’re considered semi-aquatic. They hibernate in the river, and they need moving water to hibernate unlike snapping turtles and painted turtles that can basically hibernate in any wetland.”

It’s important to understand our reptile friends so you’re not scared when you see one in the wild.

If you want to learn more about snakes or other reptiles you may encounter, there is a great reptile camp at the children’s museum this summer. For more details, click here.