Therapy dog for Massachusetts police department steals, hoards Christmas toys meant for families in-need

FRANKLIN, MA (WTNH) — The Franklin Police Department learned a valuable lesson about keeping Christmas toys meant for charity away from their inquisitive therapy dog.

Ben the Golden Retriever therapy dog is a fixture at the Franklin Police Department. He often visits local schools in the area to the delight of students.

On Thursday, the FPD reported that the clever K9 got in to a little trouble at the station when he began stealing toys from the station’s pile of donated gifts meant for the ‘Santa Foundation‘ (an organizations that provides gifts for families in need at Christmas time).

The FPD posted a video Thursday afternoon of the fluffy Golden Retriever steeling a baby doll in a basket and trotting back to his ‘office.’ Ben then curls up under the desk where he has hidden other toys he’d stolen from the gift pile.

FPD wrote on Facebook that if you don’t keep the toys secure, “a golden retriever will slowly hoard them throughout the day and bring them back to his lair. Thanks to Officer Cusson for capturing this larceny on camera.”

The FPD posted more about Ben Wednesday, testing his ‘mouth-eye coordination.’ Even though he’s pretty good at stealing toys, he’s not so good at catching his own tossed in the air.