Therapy dog wins mayoral race in small Vermont town

Animals and Wildlife

by: WTNH Staff

Posted: / Updated:

FAIR HAVEN, VT (WTNH) — It was a tight mayoral race in a small Vermont town, but Murfee, a 3-year-old Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, came out on top!

Eighteen animals were on the ballot in Fair Haven, Vermont, but it was Murfee who edged out the incumbent, a goat named Lincoln, by 25 votes.

It’s been a two-year tradition to have a four-legged mayor in Fair Haven.

  • Lincoln the Goat – Former Mayor of Fair Haven, Vermont
  • Murfee the Dog – Mayor of Fair Haven, Vermont

The honorary position began when the town decided to use the position to help raise money to replace the town’s elementary school playground.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss