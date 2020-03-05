Therapy dog wins mayoral race in small Vermont town

FAIR HAVEN, VT (WTNH) — It was a tight mayoral race in a small Vermont town, but Murfee, a 3-year-old Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, came out on top!

Eighteen animals were on the ballot in Fair Haven, Vermont, but it was Murfee who edged out the incumbent, a goat named Lincoln, by 25 votes.

It’s been a two-year tradition to have a four-legged mayor in Fair Haven.

Lincoln the Goat – Former Mayor of Fair Haven, Vermont

Murfee the Dog – Mayor of Fair Haven, Vermont

The honorary position began when the town decided to use the position to help raise money to replace the town’s elementary school playground.