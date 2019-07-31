This adorable puppy with a mustache is up for adoption and could become a social media star

(ABC NEWS)–A puppy who was born with a fur mustache on her face is searching for her forever home.

Salvadore Dolly, a 5-week-old pup, was named after Spanish painter Salvador Dali, who also had a notable mustache.

Salvadore Dolly is currently in foster care with her mom and 10 siblings.

“We were definitely in disbelief — how does a puppy end up looking like this?” Allison Seelig, head of marketing at Hearts & Bones Rescue in New York, told “Good Morning America.” “She’s super playful with her siblings. They crawl and nip all over each other.”

Hearts & Bones Rescue works closely with staffers at Dallas Animal Services in Texas, who took in Salvadore Dolly and her family as strays. The rescue organization and the shelter were able to find a temporary foster home for the dogs — and in late August, Salvadore Dolly, her mom and her siblings will be placed for adoption in New York City.

Since Salvadore Dolly’s photo was posted on Instagram, many have showed an interest in fostering or adopting the pup.

“We’re getting a lot of inquiries for her,” Seelig said. “Her siblings don’t have mustaches, but are also very cute puppies.”

You can apply to adopt or foster Salvadore Dolly and her family on the Hearts & Bones Rescue website at heartsandbonesrescue.com.