This Earth Day, explore the nature around you like a nature photographer

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — On Earth Day, it’s a great time to reflect on the nature around us, so take a tip or two from photographer Bart Szczarba — he’s been snapping New Haven’s cherry blossoms for nearly a decade.

“It’s just a magical neighborhood, really,” said Bart, “so I like to put it out there and share photos all the time.”

Known as the Blossom Blogger, he’s capturing nature in the middle of the Elm City. In a quieter New Haven – a New Haven where schools and businesses are shut down due to the coronavirus – , he’s noticed a change.

“We’ve seen eagles that fly over Wooster Street,” he said, “so much new wildlife that’s come back to the square.”

It might seem like nature comes to him, Bart said all you have to do is pay attention to the nature around you.

“You just have to open up your eyes. It’s a saying; the more you know the more you see, the more you see the more you know,” he said.

Next time you’re on a walk, Bart has a simple photography tip to help you capture the nature around you.

“If you’re photographing something close up, pay attention to the background. If you’re close up on a bird and there’s a paper cup in the background, it’s not going to be an appealing picture. If you’re photographing blossoms and you can get the church in the background, that’s going to add something to the image.”