Three CT men arrested, 7 dogs seized in connection to multi-state illegal dog fighting investigation

ORANGE, Conn. (WTNH) — On Tuesday, Connecticut State Police announced the arrest of three Connecticut men and the seizure of seven dogs in connection to an illegal dog fighting syndicate that crosses state lines.

On July 31, Connecticut State Police raided a property on Britannia Street in Meriden and seized eight Pitbulls found in cages in the backyard. Police discovered a large makeshift and portable dog-fighting ring and seized numerous items associated with dog fighting.

“These pit bulls were viciously abused and conditioned to be aggressive and violent fighters,” Attorney General William Tong said at the time. “A multistate police investigation is ongoing and those responsible for these heinous crimes will be held to justice.”

Police revealed in October, the search warrant for this property was obtained as a result of a lengthy investigation with the Suffolk County, New York Police Department into an active, illegal dog fighting syndicate.

On Sept. 27, police found and arrested men – considered fugitives from justice – in connection to the investigation: Getulio Vargas Maedo, 46, of Bridgeport, Jose Rivera, 42, of Meriden, and Nelson Rivera, 43, of Meriden.

All three are detailed without bond. They appeared in court on Sept. 28.

On Oct. 5, police and animal control executed a search warrant at 968 Grassy Hill Road in Orange after an investigation into suspected animal cruelty. It was suspected the owner was keeping dogs for fighting.

The Grassy Hill address, too, was developed from leads in the illegal dog fighting investigation with the Suffolk County PD.

In the search on Tuesday, police seized many items of evidence indicating dogs were being used for illegal fighting at the property. Additionally, dogs found in outdoor kennel structures on the property were found in unsanitary conditions and tethered in their cages in an unlawful manner.

As a result of the search, seven dogs were seized and placed in the care and custody of the state Department of Agriculture and will be housed at the Milford Animal Control.

Criminal charges related to animal cruelty are anticipated.