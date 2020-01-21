Time to celebrate National Squirrel Appreciation Day

Breaking News
(CNN) – It’s National Squirrel Appreciation Day.

Squirrels are wonderful creatures: some can even water-ski.

A wildlife rehabilitator with the Western North Carolina Nature Center created the day.

You can celebrate by putting some food out for squirrels in your neighborhood or learning more about the animal.

Here are some fun facts:

There are more than 200 species of squirrels.

They fall within three types: ground, tree, and flying squirrels.

If you catch any squirrels on camera, you can post to social media #SquirrelAppreciationDay.

