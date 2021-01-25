Two rare Amur leopards celebrate second birthday at CT Beardsley Zoo

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH)– Two rare Amur leopards are celebrating their second birthday at Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo in Bridgeport on Monday.

The cubs, Orion, a male, and Kallisto, a female with an an extremely rare black color variant, were born on January 25, 2019. The zoo says that their birth added to the important species survival work being done by their facility and that the cubs were hand-reared by zoo staff.

“Amur leopards are on the brink of extinction, so there’s every reason to celebrate Orion and Kallisto reaching their second birthdays as healthy young leopards. The birth of Orion and Kallisto brought two more precious Amur leopards to the population, which helps ensure the survival of these majestic animals for future generations,” said Zoo Director Gregg Dancho.

The cubs’ mother, Freya, resides in an adjacent habitat to Orion and Kallisto.

Amur leopards are critically endangered, with approximately only 80-100 remaining in the wild. There are about 200 in human care, with slightly fewer than 100 in the U.S.

For more information on Amur leopards, click here.