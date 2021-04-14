UConn study finds the CT dog tested positive for COVID-19

(WTNH)– A dog in Connecticut has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a study done by UConn.

The positive case was confirmed by the Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Laboratory (CVMDL) diagnosticians as a result of their surveillance for the virus in dogs and cats. The study detailed the findings from a postmortem examination of a three-month-old dog who suddenly died and was brought there for a necropsy.

Over 100 dogs and cats have tested positive for COVID-19 in the U.S. since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. The CDC does have guidelines regarding COVID-19 and animals. The virus is capable of being transmitted from people to animals in some circumstances but the risk is considered low.

