WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A town meeting will be held in Wallingford Tuesday evening, which will include an update on the Wallingford Animal Shelter, which was under fire this summer for having no air conditioning in the kennel area.

Advocates are hoping Mayor William Dickinson will approve their request for air conditioning at the animal shelter during the meeting.

The Town Council meeting will take place at the town hall at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Click here for the agenda.